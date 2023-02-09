Palestine’s Haniyeh in Egypt for talks

Share this article

The head of Hamas’ political bureau Ismail Haniyeh arrived in Cairo yesterday evening heading a delegation of the movement’s senior leaders to hold talks with Egyptian officials on recent developments in Palestine.

The delegation’s talks with the Egyptian leadership are expected to cover the dangerous measures taken by the Israeli occupation authorities in Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa Mosque, the escalation of Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people, assassinations targeting Palestinians and the siege imposed on the Gaza Strip.

The two sides are also expected to discuss ways to deal with such developments.

The Hamas delegation includes the Deputy Head Saleh Al-Arouri; the movement’s head abroad, Khaled Meshaal; the head of the Arab and Islamic Relations Bureau, Khalil Al-Hayya; and political bureau member Ruhi Mushtaha.

Source: Middle East Monitor