Palestinian activist Muna El Kurd receives warm welcome from CPT

Renowned Palestinian Activist Muna El Kurd received a warm welcome upon arrival at the Cape Town International airport on Wednesday afternoon. The activists’ highly anticipated touch down in the Mother City saw dozens of supporters flock to catch a glimpse of the outspoken youth.

The 23-year-old arrived in South Africa earlier this week and has become an icon of the Palestinian struggle. Students of Darul Islam were in awe as she took centre stage at the school’s Hall in Surrey Estate.

El Kurd applauded youth for using social media to show the world the reality facing Palestinians, drawing comparison between South Africa’s apartheid era to the Palestinian plight under the illegitimate Israeli regime.

She emphasized the need for young South Africans to know their history and carry forward messages of hope, restoration and liberation. She says it is not only about her or Sheikh Jarrah, but about showing the world that the fight for justice is ongoing.