Palestinian boy shot dead by Israeli soldiers during clashes in West Bank city

A 17-year-old boy identified as Mohammad Salman al-Haddad was shot in the heart and immediately killed today during clashes between Palestinian youths and Israeli soldiers in the southern West Bank city of Hebron, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

Witnesses said clashes broke out in Bab al-Zawiyeh, where the heavily-barricaded Israeli-controlled H2 area of Hebron meets the Palestinian-administered H1 section.

Soldiers fired live and rubber bullets as well as teargas at the youths, said the witnesses.

The Ministry of Health said Haddad was brought in critical condition to Hebron hospital and was pronounced dead shortly after. It said he was hit by a live bullet in the chest, which penetrated the heart killing him almost instantly.

Clashes have been taking place in that same area of the divided city since the US announced its so-called deal of the century plan on January 28, which was adamantly rejected by the Palestinians.

Palestinians in several West Bank cities have been protesting the plan since then, but this is the first fatality in the week-long protests.

Source: Wafa news agency

