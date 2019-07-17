Palestinian Child Killed by Jewish Settler in Hit-and-Run

Share this article

















A Jewish settler ran over a Palestinian child on Monday night in the West Bank city of Hebron (Al-Khalil), causing him severe injuries; later one announced dead in an Israeli hospital.

Tariq Zebania, 7 years old, was from Tarqumia, west of Hebron (Al-Khalil), and was riding his bicycle by the settlement road near his town. He was struck by a car driven by a Jewish settler who headed into the ‘Adhoura’ settlement after hitting the boy.

Eyewitnesses called the Israeli security forces, who sent a military ambulance to transport the child to an Israeli hospital, where he was pronounced dead from his injuries.

The identity of the settler is still unknown.

Local sources report that no efforts were made by the Israeli authorities to apprehend the driver who killed the boy.

(Source: IMEMC, PC, Social Media)

