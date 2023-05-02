Palestinian detainee Khader Adnan dies in Israeli prison after going on hunger strike

Share this article

By Kouthar Sambo

Prominent Palestinian prisoner Khader Adnan passed away today in an Israeli prison after 86 days on hunger strike in protest against his illegal administrative detention.

The 45-year-old detainee was a senior member of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad resistance group.

He has been on a hunger strike since his arrest on February 5 at his house in Arraba, a town in the occupied West Bank south of Jenin, in protest of his incarceration.Adnan was the first Palestinian prisoner to pass away from a hunger strike since 1992. The Islamic Jihad member’s death has sparked demonstrations and rocket fire from the Gaza Strip, resulting in demands for a general strike.

According to recent reports, Adnan’s health has been deteriorating over the previous two weeks and his family had warned that he was dying. Furthermore, the family accused Israel of medical negligence for not transferring him to a hospital for civilian patients.

Photo: VOCfm