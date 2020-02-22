Palestinian man shot dead by Israeli police in Jerusalem’s Old City

Share this article

















Officers have shot dead a Palestinian man who an Israeli police spokesman said had attempted to carry out a stabbing attack in Jerusalem’s Old City on Saturday.

Micky Rosenfeld said the man was armed with a knife when he approached Israeli police officers near Al Asbat gate, which is close to the area of the Al-Aqsa mosque.

He was then “shot and neutralised,” according to a statement seen by Middle East Eye.

The statement added that one woman had sustained a light injury and was transferred to hospital after being hit by shrapnel from the Israeli fire.

The area around Al-Aqsa mosque has been closed off amid heightened security measures.

Tensions have escalated in the occupied Palestinian territories since US President Donald Trump announced his controversial Israel-Palestine plan last month.

Palestinians from across the political spectrum have angrily dismissed the plan as a gift to Israel.

Source: Middle East Eye

