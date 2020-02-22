Palestinian man shot dead by Israeli police in Jerusalem’s Old City

Officers have shot dead a Palestinian man who an Israeli police spokesman said had attempted to carry out a stabbing attack in Jerusalem’s Old City on Saturday.
Micky Rosenfeld said the man was armed with a knife when he approached Israeli police officers near Al Asbat gate, which is close to the area of the Al-Aqsa mosque.
He was then “shot and neutralised,” according to a statement seen by Middle East Eye.
The statement added that one woman had sustained a light injury and was transferred to hospital after being hit by shrapnel from the Israeli fire.
The area around Al-Aqsa mosque has been closed off amid heightened security measures.
Tensions have escalated in the occupied Palestinian territories since US President Donald Trump announced his controversial Israel-Palestine plan last month.
Palestinians from across the political spectrum have angrily dismissed the plan as a gift to Israel.
Source: Middle East Eye
Comments
Powered by Facebook Comments