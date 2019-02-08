Palestinian prisoner dies in Israeli custody after medical negligence

A 51-year-old Palestinian prisoner from the besieged Gaza Strip died due to medical negligence, on Wednesday, after serving 28 years in Israeli prisons, four of which he spent in solitary confinement.

According to the Palestinian Prisoners and Former Prisoners’ Affairs Committee, Faris Baroud, 51, from al-Shati refugee camp, died shortly after he was transferred from the Israeli Rimon prison, in southern Israel, to an Israeli hospital for intensive care following deterioration in his health.

Baroud, who was detained in 1991 and sentenced to life in prison, in addition to 35 years for killing an Israeli settler, has suffered of hernia, liver disease, and asthma while in prison.

He underwent surgery last year to remove a part of his kidney.

Baroud had been denied family visits for 18 years by the Israeli authorities, including with his mother, Rayya Baroud.

It is noteworthy that Baroud was supposed to have been released in the prisoners’ exchange with Israel in 2013, however, Israel backtracked on the agreement and refused to release 30 prisoners.

The Committee held the Israel Prison Services fully responsible for his death due to medical negligence and warned that more Palestinians with chronic illnesses could die in the Israeli prison system.

The Committee confirmed that 60 Palestinian prisoners have died while in Israeli detention due to medical negligence since the occupation of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, in 1967.

[source: Maan News]

