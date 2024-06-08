Palestinian resistance group Hamas condemns Israel’s bomging of UNRWA premises which houses displaced Palestinians

Share this article

By Kouthar Sambo

The Palestinian resistance group Hamas said the ongoing targeting of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) premises for Palestine Refugees is a direct reflection of Israel’s disregard for international law. This comes after the Israeli occupation forces bombed a school in the Beach refugee camp in western Gaza City on Friday, leaving martyrs and wounded among the displaced Palestinians.

“Since the beginning of its aggression, the occupation army has focused on targeting civilian communities, especially UNRWA schools and buildings. It destroyed or damaged about 148 facilities, killing hundreds of displaced people, most of them children, women, and elderly,” added the resistance. “It is time for the United Nations (UN) and the international community to work vigorously to form investigation committees into these crimes and subject the criminal occupation leaders to accountability and punishment,” remarked Hamas.

The resistance further asserted that the administration of United States (US) President Joe Biden bears full responsibility for the ongoing war crimes. This follows the US supplying weapons and munitions, as well as political and diplomatic support to “terrorize and obstruct international justice from assuming its role in stopping this genocide and holding its perpetrators accountable.”

Photo: @QudsNen/X [Illustrative]