Share this article

By Kouthar Sambo

The Palestinian resistance group Hamas expressed its condemnation of the “blatant bias” towards the occupation.

This comes after a Human Rights Watch report reflected a “lack of professionalism and credibility.”

“After 285 days of continuous Zionist crimes against our Palestinian people, the likes of which modern history has not witnessed, and after the Zionist entity has become labeled by the international community and its courts as a terrorist committing genocide, the Human Rights Watch report comes to echo the lies told by the occupying army,” detailed Hamas. “Note the Zionists and their media at the beginning of this genocide had started to justify their crimes against our people and tried to get international support, but they retracted their statements after being exposed and demonstrating their false narrative,” remarked the resistance.

According to Hamas, the Human Rights Watch report leaned towards a distorted Israeli narrative, deeming it as an “Israeli propaganda document” since it lacked research-based methodology and failed to adopt a neutral, legal position.

“The report began by talking in a dramatic, poignant manner about an Israeli person who suffered burns in the events of October 7, and concluded by talking about a woman who was psychologically affected by the events.” “The report did not address the killing, destruction, starvation, and torment that befell our people in Gaza, in perpetuating the idea of ​​racial discrimination between humans. The number of martyrs and wounded has exceeded one hundred and twenty thousand to date,” noted Hamas.

Hospitals, universities, schools, and infrastructure have been completely destroyed, explained Hamas, and the occupation is continuing its crimes with full American and Western support,

“The report did not find any of this worth mentioning,” challenged Hamas.

Photo: QudsNen/X [Illustrative]

