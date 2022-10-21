Palestinian teenager fatally shot by Israeli forces in Jenin

Share this article

INTERNATIONAL

A Palestinian teenager was killed overnight by Israeli forces during an operation in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin, the Palestinian health ministry said on Friday.

Salah al-Buraiki, 19, died after being shot in the neck, the ministry said in a statement, adding that three other Palestinians were also wounded.

Palestinian sources said that Israeli forces raided several buildings and deployed snipers on their rooftops, leading to confrontations with residents.

The Israeli army said that during the operation, “suspects hurled explosive devices and fired shots at the security forces, who responded with live fire. Hits were identified.”

On Thursday, shops, offices and schools were closed across the West Bank as Palestinians went on strike to protest Israel’s killing of a man suspected of killing an Israeli soldier earlier this month.

Udai Tamimi was killed late on Wednesday after he fired at Israelis on the edge of an illegal settlement.

On Thursday, a 16-year-old Palestinian boy succumbed to his gunshot wounds, a month after he was shot by Israeli military forces, the Palestinian health ministry said.

Mohammed Fadi Nouri, from the Palestinian city of Beitunia, was shot in the abdomen at the northern entrance to the nearby city of Al-Bireh in September.

More than 120 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces in the West Bank and East Jerusalem this year, making 2022 the deadliest year since 2015.

Source: Middle East Eye