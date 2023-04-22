Palestinians in Gaza welcome Eid al-Fitr

Share this article

Gaza City – Palestinians in Gaza celebrated Eid al-Fitr as they visited mosques to perform the Eid prayer, gathered with family and enjoyed traditional holiday fare.

People breathed a sigh of relief as they were able to mark Eid peacefully and in comfort after tensions soared between Israelis and Palestinians and fears of another war on the Strip escalated.

In the last days of the holy month of Ramadan, markets were crowded with people preparing for the Eid al-Fitr celebration. People buy children’s clothes, traditional sweets, and decorate their homes to enjoy the atmosphere with relatives.

Despite the manifestations of joy, family visits and special food during Eid in Gaza, difficult economic and social conditions prevail because of the devastating 15-year land, sea and air blockade imposed by Israel.

Source: AL Jazeera