Palestinians injured during 71st Nakba Day protests in Gaza

GAZA CITY (Ma’an) — At least 47 Palestinian protesters were shot and injured with Israeli live ammunition, on Wednesday, during mass protests commemorating the 71st anniversary of Nakba Day or “catastrophe” near the return camps along the eastern borders of the besieged Gaza Strip.

Local sources confirmed that thousands of Palestinian protesters in Gaza, which has suffered from a 12-year-long Israeli siege, arrived to the eastern borders via buses to demand their right of return as refugees to their original homelands, now in present-day Israel.

Sources said that Israeli forces opened heavy fire and fired tear-gas bombs towards the protests.

Medical sources confirmed that 47 Palestinians were shot and injured with live ammunition, while dozens of others suffered from severe tear-gas suffocation.

Sources added that Israeli forces and snipers were deployed across the borders.

May 15th 1948, known as the Nakba or “catastrophe,” re-focuses the world’s attention on the 750,000 Palestinians displaced during and after the establishment of the state of Israel, and the more than five million Palestinians who remain refugees as they wait to return to their lands in Israel.

It is noteworthy that Palestinians in Gaza have been participating for over a year in “The Great March of Return” protests along Gaza’s borders, which began on March 30th 2018, during which Israeli forces killed at least 305 Palestinians, including 59 children, 10 women, and one elderly, and injured 17,335 others.

(Source: Ma’an News Agency)

