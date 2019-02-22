Palestinians perform prayers at sealed Al-Aqsa gate

Dozens of Palestinians held Thuhr (noon) prayers at (Gate of Mercy) area inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East Jerusalem in protest against the Israeli seal off of the area for Muslim worshipers, on Thursday.

Worshipers gathered at the gate that was previously broken by activists upon its closure by Israeli forces.

Activists continued calling for prayers at the gate until the seal off is over; prayers were also held at the gate on Thursday evening by dozens of Palestinian worshipers and activists.

Earlier this week, Israeli forces had assaulted Palestinian worshipers following sunset Maghrib and Isha prayers near the gate, causing clashes to erupt between worshipers and Israeli police forces.

Palestinian activists first protested upon sealing off the gate by Israeli forces, on Sunday, and were able to break the gate open on Monday before Israeli forces resealed it; Israeli forces then briefly reopened the gate before resealing it again.

