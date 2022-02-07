Palestinians protest against prices hikes, security chaos in West Bank

Share this article

Palestinians in the occupied West Bank cities of Hebron and Bethlehem staged protests against prices hikes and security chaos, calling for the Palestinian Authority (PA) to assume its responsibility towards them.

Truck and taxi drivers took part in the protests, which were staged in the centres of both cities. The drivers and other protesters chanted: “No to price hikes… We want to live.”

They also called for the PA to reduce prices, cancel new taxes, as well as to put an end to the security chaos, mainly in Hebron.

Member of Public Syndicate for Transportation Workers, Adel Amr, said: “Our message to the PA is clear: We want to live in dignity and we reject the price hikes.”

He added: “We call for the PA to increase its scrutiny over the local markets, turn those who play with prices to courts to punish them and cancel the taxes imposed by the Financial Ministry.”

Isam Takrori, one of the protesters, said: “The We Want to Live protests hope that the government reduces taxes, as well as to reduce the prices of fuel and food.”

The protests came following several measures imposed by the PA, including imposing new taxes that led to notable price hikes for the basic materials.

On Saturday, the PA government declared the formation of a committee to study and follow up on the issue of the price hikes in the local markets.

Source: Middle East Monitor