Breakthrough for patients with deadly heart conditions

A Cape Town medical team has launched the smallest implantable device that can control and manage life-threatening heart disorders. These devices, known as Implantable cardioverter-defibrillators (ICD), are increasingly being used worldwide and also in developing countries, predominately for the management of life-threatening cardiac rhythm disorders. The first implantation was performed over a week ago by cardiologist and electrophysiologist Dr Razeen Gopal and his team at Panorama Medi-clinic in Cape Town.

The Cape Town AF Centre with its experience of using these devices and its leading role in teaching doctors about electro-physiology, implanted this device in a 77 year old patient with a condition known as ischaemic cardiomyopathy – poor cardiac function due to coronary artery disease. He has had a successful

ablation of his ventricular tachycardia with Dr. Gopal.

Speaking to VOC in-studio on Monday morning, Dr Gopal explained that disorders of the heart can be dangerous because the heart acts as the body’s pump that gets blood throughout the body. Patients usually require continuous assistance.

Using the example of a 40-year-old who has had a heart attack, he explained that damage to the heart muscle is risky, because it weakens its ability to pump effectively.

“Once the heart attack occurs it means there’s been a restriction of blood supply to the blood to the heart muscle (the myocardium). This damage to the heart muscle causes scarring. Heart attacks, often, if they are aborted early enough or the blood supply to the heart muscle is restored early enough, we can then save the muscle. The quicker we can get to the patient the less damage is done to the heart. But if we don’t then that area essentially dies off and forms the scar,” he said.

The scarring can lead to other issues such as permanent rhythm disturbances or heart failure, in which case urgent assistance is needed to maintain the body’s “standard pace”. The most common complication is atrial fibrillation, known as AF or Afib, which affects the upper chambers of the heart (atria).

According to health website www.medtronic.com, “atrial fibrillation is an irregular, rapid heart rate that may cause symptoms like heart palpitations, fatigue, and shortness of breath. As a result of beating out of rhythm, blood is not pumped efficiently to the rest of the body, causing an unusually fast heart rate, quivering, or thumping sensations in the heart.”

The quality of life is lowered and those who suffer from AF are five to seven times more likely to form blood clots or suffer a stroke. Fortunately, AF may be treated with medication, cardioversion (a surgical procedure), or a catheter ablation procedure.

Dr Gopal acknowledged that device therapy has a very important role to play in both heart failure or AF. The ‘procedure’ usually involves fitting cardiac verto defibrillators, also known as ‘the pacemaker’.

Many people are familiar with the fact that the pace-maker literally “sets the pace of the heart” in order to have it beating in a regular manner. It does this by increasing or maintaining the heart rate using an electric pulse or shock. They can also be used to restore the heart’s beating if the heart suddenly stops

According to Dr Gopal, different types of defibrillators work in different ways. Automated external defibrillators (AEDs) were developed to save the lives of people experiencing sudden cardiac arrest. Even untrained bystanders can use these devices in an emergency.

Other defibrillators can prevent sudden death among people who have a high risk of a life-threatening arrhythmia. They include implantable cardioverter defibrillators (ICDs), which are surgically placed inside your body, and wearable cardioverter defibrillators (WCDs), which rest on the body. It can take time and effort to get used to living with a defibrillator, and it is important to be aware of possible risks and complications.

Dr Gopal explained that re-synchronization therapy is what allows for the failing or arrythmia heart to be strengthened. He revealed that the latest device launched in April, through a company called Bio Tronik, now assists in preventing damage as well.

“The Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy device is “the full house” which adds the de-fribullation. So there is the pacemaker, the de-fribullator and a synchronizing lead into the heart which reset the timings of the heart as they become out of synch as the heart grows weaker.”

Among the device’s unique traits are that it is the smallest of its kind and has a specific shape. Dr Gopal noted how the new “oblong” shape assists in reducing the risk of having the device erode from the patient.

“Depending on the manufacturer, normal de-fribullators are between 5-7cm in length and 5-15mm in width. These are smaller and preliminary studies done show the new device is tolerated a lot better just because of their shape.”

Heart patients often opt for Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scan which uses a large magnet and radio waves to look at organs and structures inside the body. Doctors use the visual of your hearts structure to make a more accurate diagnosis for better treatment prescription. Conventionally, this poses a risk to a device that may be installed, but the “updated device” combats this.

“At least four out of 10 patients would want to conduct an MRI. The new device is mostly covered in titanium and uses (titanium) batteries which essentially get destroyed by the MRI scanner. But this device can now be programmed to recognize when you’re in the scanner, modify the therapies to produce what is safe for you within the scanner and as soon as you leave it will go back to its normal functioning again.”

He pointed out that the CRT-D lifespan is also estimated to be 15 years which is nearly double that of the conventional devices and thereby can be cost-effective for patients.

“Less frequent intervention means less risk for infection and means less stress to the patient. In particular, in the South African context, it means a significant cost saving benefit.”

For more information, visit capetownafcentre.co.za

