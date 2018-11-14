Paraglider falls to his death in Llandudno in Cape Town

A paraglider fell to his death in Llandudno, Cape Town, on Tuesday afternoon.

According to a statement by ER24, paramedics arrived on the scene shortly after 14:00, where they found the man lying on the front stoep of a house.

“Generic paramedics, the Llandudno Lifeguards and the SAPS [were]already on the scene.

“The man was found to be in a critical condition, and his vital signs deteriorated rapidly. Despite the paramedics’ efforts, they were unable to revive him, and he was later declared dead on the scene,” ER24 spokesperson Ineke van Huyssteen said.

“The exact circumstances surrounding the incident is not known, but local authorities attended the scene and will conduct an investigation,” the statement read.

In December last year, a paraglider was taken to hospital after suffering serious injuries while paragliding on Little Lions Head, above Llandudno, Wilderness Search and Rescue (WSAR) told News24 at the time.

[Source; News24]

