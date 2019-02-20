Parents concerned after learners had to partially strip at school

Parents at a Rosebank school voiced their concerns about their children’s well-being after they were allegedly instructed to partially strip in front of a staff member.

Parents of some grade six pupils reported the incident to the school last week stating that the dignity of their children has been infringed.

According to reports money went missing from the classroom and in an attempt to find it, a male staff member was called in to assist in the matter.

The learners were then apparently taken to a bathroom, and one by one the staff member made them face a wall and had them take off their pants and underwear.

The staff member maintains he had no physical contact with the learners which was confirmed by the learners.

Western Cape Education MEC spokesperson Jessica Shelver said the actions of the staff member are unacceptable and a meeting was held at the school on Monday between the parents, the principal and the staff member.

“The principal has reported that the parents who were present at the meeting accepted the fact that the intention was not to cause embarrassment or humiliation, but rather to try and resolve the theft issue.”

Police have confirmed that a case of crimen injuria against the staff member has been opened for further investigation.

