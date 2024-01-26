Parents urged to vett scholar transport

Share this article

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) has urged parents to make sure that the transport operators they choose are fit for purpose and licensed to transport their children safely to school. This is in line with their back-to-school campaign, which started when schools reopened.

The campaign has so far resulted in 37 548 vehicles being stopped and checked in 484 law enforcement operations in different provinces.

“Hundreds of vehicles have been impounded and scores of drivers arrested as traffic authorities intensified their national crackdown on roadworthy vehicles transporting learners to schools. A total of 167 drivers were arrested for, among others, being drunk and driving, driving without a license, and operating a public transport vehicle in violation of operating permit regulations. The corporation says the safety of children remains a priority and that law enforcement authorities will remain vigilant throughout the year to deal with non-compliant operators.”

Source: SABC News