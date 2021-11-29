Parking tariffs to be reimplemented in CPT CBD, Newlands, Claremont

Cape Town motorists are advised that they will once again need to pay for parking in the CBD, Claremont and Newlands from today onward.

The City said in a statement that this is in order to accommodate an expected influx of activity during the festive season and reduce parking bays being ‘hogged’ for extended hours.

“The management of parking was temporarily suspended since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic last year. Given the much-needed surge in economic activity and anticipated arrival of tourists and visitors over the festive season, the City is resuming management to ensure a turnover of bays in popular areas and where people do business.” “This will benefit business owners because their clients need parking, and those who are looking for parking will also benefit because parking bays will not be hogged for hours on end by the same person.” “Motorists are reminded that they need to pay for parking upfront. This is to prevent a situation where motorists return to their vehicles and drive off before paying the marshal.”

A charge of R4.80 per 15 minutes will apply in Sea Point, CBD, Claremont, as well as R3.40 per 15 minutes in Bellville and Newlands.

The City also noted that motorists’ whose stay in the CBD is likely to exceed two hours have the option of using cheaper, long-stay parking specifically provided along the following streets:

Jan Smuts Street

Sir Lowry Road between Tennant and Darling Streets

DF Malan Street

Buitengracht

The applicable tariffs along these streets will be as follows:

For less than 4,5 hours: R30

Between 4,5 and nine hours: R50

Those making use of longer stay parking can either walk from there if circumstances allow, or use public transport services such as e-hailing or the MyCiTi bus service that has an extensive footprint within the CBD and surrounds.

Fines for parking violations range between R300 and R1 000. A ‘clamping protocol’ for those who repeatedly refuse to pay is also in the process of being finalized.

VOC