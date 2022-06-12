Parkwood hosts debriefing session for kids following mob-murder

By Tauhierah Salie
The chanting of “no to violence!” echoed through the streets of Parkwood this afternoon, where children were debriefed over the brutal murder of Abongile Malafala. Two weeks ago, the 31-year-old was stoned, beaten to death and set alight over kidnapping allegations. Children witnessed and partook in the violence, as well as the stripping of Malefala’s car.
Several organisations addressed youth at the Parkwood Community Upliftment Center this afternoon, over constructive conflict resolution and the importance of standing up for what’s right.
This is a developing story.
VOC