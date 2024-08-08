Parkwood residents invited to a free wellness day this August

Share this article

By Loushe Jordaan Gilbert

The Goodwood Islamic (GIS) Wellness Centre, in partnership with Voice of the Cape, will be holding a free community outreach day on Saturday, August 17, at Masjid Us Sabr in Parkwood to deliver medical services to those who cannot afford them in the community.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast on Thursday, Dr Nazira Essa Dentist and COO of the Dental division of the Goodwood Islamic Society Wellness Centre said several medical services will be provided on the day.

“Several services will be provided at no cost at all, but it is important to note that some of these services are on a first come, first serve basis and it is only available to those living in the area,” she stressed.

Essa said this is one of the many outreach programmes that the GIS wellness centre host.

“We do have these initiatives throughout the year. Each Saturday we service people who meet our criteria, in whatever initiative we have. We try to cater to the Northern Suburbs only as we cannot afford to exhaust our resources. The outreach clinics are hosted twice a year, with the next one being in February next year (after Ramadan). We are always in need of volunteers and sponsors. For those who wish to assist in any capacity are more than welcome to reach out to us on any of our social media platforms.”

Services available on the day include, but are not limited to:

– Counselling (general) services- for families, individuals and couples

– Dentists- screening, extractions for rotten teeth only and cleaning for those under 18 years of age

– Occupational and speech therapist- assessments and recommendations only

– Doctors- Blood glucose, Blood pressure, GP consultations

– Paediatricians- under 12 only

– Audiologists- hearing screenings and hearing health services

VOC station manager Goolam Fakier explained the significance of giving back to the community.

“As the leading Muslim broadcaster in the Western Cape it is our duty to make sure that people who are severely affected by several factors ranging from unemployment to simply trying to survive has access to adequate and good quality services. We believe that embarking on this initiative we can broaden both organisations footprint in several other communities. Giving back to our community in any way, shape or form is what keeps us going and if we get to make a difference in one person’s life, we are serving that purpose,” he said.