Parkwood teenager becomes 6th arrest in connection to mob murder of Uber driver

A 19-year-old woman is the latest suspect arrested in connection to the brutal, mob murder of an innocent Uber driver in Parkwood last week.

Abongile Mafalala was publicly beaten, stoned and set alight during a mob justice attack after being falsely accused of kidnapping.

Police say the 31-year-old was in fact robbed by two local gangsters, who thereafter fled the scene.

Five suspects- charged with murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances and malicious damage to property- are due to reappear in court next Monday.

The woman arrested on Tuesday is accused of inciting the attack on Mafalala and can reportedly be seen in the video hitting his limp body.

VOC