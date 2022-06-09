Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

Parkwood teenager becomes 6th arrest in connection to mob murder of Uber driver

News, VOC NewsNo Comments
Share this article
         

A 19-year-old woman is the latest suspect arrested in connection to the brutal, mob murder of an innocent Uber driver in Parkwood last week.

Abongile Mafalala was publicly beaten, stoned and set alight during a mob justice attack after being falsely accused of kidnapping.

Police say the 31-year-old was in fact robbed by two local gangsters, who thereafter fled the scene.

Five suspects- charged with murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances and malicious damage to property- are due to reappear in court next Monday.

The woman arrested on Tuesday is accused of inciting the attack on Mafalala and can reportedly be seen in the video hitting his limp body.

VOC


Share this article
         
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2022 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.