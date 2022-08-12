Parliament ‘arsonist’ Zandile Mafe to make first high court appearance

LOCAL
The man accused of setting fire to parliament is set to appear in the Cape Town high court on Friday.
National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said Zandile Christmas Mafe would appear in the Cape Town high court for a pre-trial conference.
He has been in custody since January 2 after a fire gutted the National Assembly building in Cape Town.
Forensic investigators had to deal with 50 tons of water in the basement of the charred building to collect evidence and determine the extent of the damage caused by the blaze.