Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

Parliament ‘arsonist’ Zandile Mafe to make first high court appearance

Local, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
         

LOCAL

The man accused of setting fire to parliament is set to appear in the Cape Town high court on Friday.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said Zandile Christmas Mafe would appear in the Cape Town high court for a pre-trial conference.

He has been in custody since January 2 after a fire gutted the National Assembly building in Cape Town.

“He was denied bail at Cape Town regional court and his case was transferred to the high court. He was handed the indictment and a summary of facts,” said Ntabazalila.
Zandile Mafe’s cellphone contacts may reveal more clues about parliament fire

Forensic investigators had to deal with 50 tons of water in the basement of the charred building to collect evidence and determine the extent of the damage caused by the blaze.

When Mafe appeared in the Cape Town magistrate’s court in March, the prosecution said the investigating officer had received a “positive facial recognition report”.
Source: TimesLIVE

Share this article
         
Download our free app
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: Unknown
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2022 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.