Parliament denies claims it intends retrenching workers

Parliament has dismissed claims by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) that it intends to retrench workers.

Parliament says it is merely affording employees who are close to retirement age, an opportunity to take voluntary early retirement.

Parliament says the retrenchment claims by the EFF are erroneous and misleading as the institution is currently negotiating with National Treasury to introduce voluntary retirement, which is similar to the one in the public service.

The institution says the early retirement agreement was entered into with the National Education Allied Health Workers’ Union (Nehawu).

Parliament says while it has suffered drastic reductions in its budget, there is no crisis that warrants retrenchments.

It says there will be measures put in place to avoid retrenchments.

Source: SABC News