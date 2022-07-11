Parliament hearings into suspended public protector’s fitness to hold office commences

Hearings into suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office kicked off in parliament on Monday, as the section 194 committee began its inquiry.

Evidence leader advocate Nazreen Bawa began the proceedings with a brief statement regarding the historic exercise of hearing evidence in its first-ever impeachment inquiry.

“This committee sits as a first of its kind in SA, so it is sailing in uncharted waters. It should not be an easy feat to remove a public protector,” said Bawa.

“We are here, we are ready to rock ’n roll. We just want to tell you where you are leading this country and this parliament — to a bottomless pit and a cesspool of illegality,” he said.

“We can’t stop — it’s a free country, the committee will make its own decision. Good luck.”

Source: TimesLIVE