Parliament to discuss SABC Board delays

Parliament is expected to begin Thursday deliberations on the protracted matter of the SABC Board appointments.

The subcommittee on Communications and Digital Technologies will sit on Thursday morning to discuss President Cyril Ramaphosa’s request for clarity on the 12 names Parliament has approved for appointment to the board.

These include the three additional names that were sent to Ramaphosa.

A full committee is expected to meet in the afternoon to consider the report of the subcommittee.

The public broadcaster has been operating without a board for almost six months.

The SABC executive has not been able to account to Parliament in the absence of the accounting authority.

Source: SABC News