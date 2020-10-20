Parliament to host public hearings on gender-based violence bills

Share this article

















Parliament will host public hearings this week into three bills relating to gender-based violence.

The Portfolio Committee on Justice and Correctional Services is processing the three bills, which parliament has described as crucial proposed legislation.

The three bills are the Domestic Violence Amendment Bill, the Criminal Law Amendment Bill and the Criminal and Related Matters Amendment Bill.

Parliament says it hopes these bills with change the landscape in terms of how violence against women is dealt with.

All three bills aim to solidify how the courts, law enforcement and government departments, work together to fight gender-based violence.

Collectively, the bills look at regulating the granting of protection orders. It introduces a new offence called sexual intimidations, which relates to acts of incest, as well as the duties of reporting sex crimes against children. It also deals with the giving of evidence and the granting of bail.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has previously said bail should not be granted to anyone accused of GBV.

Parliament has called on all South African’s to get involved in this process. Various stakeholders will be presenting to the committee this week.

source: Sabc News