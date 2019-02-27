Parliament’s Police Committee to decide McBride’s fate

Parliament’s Police Committee is another day closer to deciding the fate of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) head, Robert McBride. The committee has set aside this week to discuss whether they agree with Police Minister Bheki Cele that McBride’s contract should not be renewed.

McBride has argued that this was not Cele’s decision to make. The committee is considering this matter following a draft order of the Gauteng High Court that they must concur or reject Cele’s decision.

In less than two days, McBride will know whether he must go through the classifieds to look for a new job or if he would have reasonable success in re-applying for his current job.

In a written presentation to the committee, he says his contract is not being renewed because Ipid has been investigating several sensitive political issues.

African National Congress Members of Parliament in the committee refused to discuss this allegation.

National Freedom Party Member of Parliament, Sheik Imam, does not think that McBride should be given another term in office.

“So many allegations being investigated by PP (Public Protector); R100 000 payment for leave credits, irregular staff transfers how are we talking about a credible person here chair?”

Democratic Alliance Member of Parliament Diane Kohler Barnard says she had noticed a swing from ANC MPs that they are no longer in favour of McBride. She cautioned that if this is true, they run the risk of damaging the institution.

“We must be very careful not to weaken institutions such as Ipid. I see the allegations thrown around here, the total untruths. But it’s all to suit a predetermined objective.”

Committee members did not ask McBride to make oral presentations. They must have the final report ready by Thursday morning.

[source: Sabc news]

