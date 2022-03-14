Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
From the news desk

Parliament’s Portfolio Committee to discuss District 6 claims

Parliament’s portfolio committee on Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development will be meeting with claimants, the City of Cape Town and the national department to discuss matters relating to District Six claims later this month.
DA Western Cape spokesperson Matlhodi Maseko says Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development minister Thoko Didiza and her department should be held accountable for the longstanding backlogs and maladministration in service delivery.
Maseko says Didiza’s refusal to be transparent is questionable.
