Parnell to Captain WP in T20 Knockout

All-rounder Wayne Parnell has been named as the Captain of the Six Gun Grill WP team for the upcoming CSA Provincial T20 Knockout competition, with wicket-keeper batsman Kyle Verreynne named as his vice.

Six Gun Grill WP have been drawn in Pool A alongside the Imperial Lions, Six Gun Grill SWD and Northern Cape, with all the pool matches taking place at the Kimberley Diamond Oval from September 24-26. The top two teams to emerge from the pool will qualify for the quarterfinals to be held after all the Pools have concluded their matches.

Acting head coach Faiek Davids commented on the appointment of the all-rounder as captain for the opening tournament of the season: “Parnell is a global T20 player with lots of experience – over 200 T20 matches under his belt. He’s an all-rounder so he’s always involved in the game so he understands the nuances and the ebbs and flows a team encounters during any given game, so I’m very happy that he will lead us in this T20 competition.”

Parnell has plied his trade in some of the biggest T20 leagues around the world, including the Indian Premier League, Caribbean Premier League, Vitality Blast and Pakistan Super League and it’s that experience of over 200 T20 matches that he is aiming to bring to the table as the Western Province name comes back to the forefront of professional cricket.

“Obviously, I’m very excited to be leading this wonderful Province, it’s really nice to be given this opportunity, it’s an opportunity that I don’t take lightly, it’s a massive privilege,” he said.

“This is a Union with a rich tradition of, firstly winning trophies, but also preparing guys for the next level, the Proteas. I’m very excited about the squad we’ve assembled, it’s a good bunch of youngsters mixed with a couple of experienced guys and guys coming back from Proteas who are available to us. We’re really looking forward to getting stuck in and getting the season started and we’re confident that everything will go well,” he added.

The squad will be announced on arrival in the Bio Secure Environment on Tuesday.

Six Gun Grill WP CSA T20 Knockout Pool A fixtures:

Friday 24 September: Six Gun Grill WP vs Imperial Lions (10:00)

Saturday 25 September: Six Gun Grill SWD vs Six Gun Grill WP (10:00)

Sunday 26 September: Northern Cape Heat vs Six Gun Grill WP (14:30)

