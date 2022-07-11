Parole for Zephany Nurse kidnapper to be considered next year

Share this article

LOCAL

The woman convicted for stealing a newborn baby at Groote Schuur in 1997, will have to wait until July 2023 to be considered for parole.

Levona Solomons attended a parole hearing on Friday. Solomons has served six years of her 10-year sentence for kidnapping Zephany Nurse and raising her as her own.

Solomon was caught out after Zephany attended the same school as her biological sister, resulting in charges of kidnapping, fraud and contravention of the Children’s Act.

The Correctional Service and Parole Board Department spokesman Singabakho Nxumalo Solomons would have to undergo further assessments and a victim-offender dialogue process.

A documentary titled ‘Girl Taken’ premiered at the Labia Theatre last month.

VOC