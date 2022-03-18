Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
From the news desk

Parole granted to Anni Dewani’s convicted murderer

Parole has been granted to Anni Dewani’s convicted murderer Zola Tongo.

The young woman was was killed while on honeymoon in 2010. The taxi she and her husband, Shrien Dewani, were travelling in was hijacked at the time.

Tongo and two others arrested soon after allege that they were hired by her husband. The 42-year-old confirmed a R15k payment from Shrien, against whom charges were dropped following a drawn out trial.

The department of Correctional Services reveals that Tongo’s parole will start in June.

VOC


