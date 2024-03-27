Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
Parow driver arrested for R240 000 outstanding fines

A 24-year-old man has been arrested in Parow and his car impounded after he was found to have racked up 50 warrants totalling over R130 000.

On scanning his Identity Document, officers of the City’s Transport Enforcement Unit found that the driver has further outstanding fines totalling over R240 000.

The last amount had not reached the summons stage. Mayoral Committee Member for Safety JP Smith says it’s the Automated Number Plate Recognition technology that assisted in nabbing the alleged offender.

“We speak often of people who have no regard for law and order, this would be one such example, these numbers are absolutely staggering. Can you imagine how many transgressions one would have to commit in a short space of time to rack up that amount of fines. On the upside this also an example of how we are putting technology to use to catch law breakers. We issue repeated warnings to road users about staying on the right lane, let this be a reminder [if you] scoff laws [don’t think] that they are not untraceable.”

Source: SABC News


