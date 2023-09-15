Parow Valley Islamic Association comments on tragic loss of two hufaath

Share this article

By Lee-Yandra Paulsen

Earlier this month, the Hanover Park community was rocked by a heartbreaking incident, as two young men, Hafith Umar Majiet and Hafith Moegamat Tawfeeq Cummings, lost their lives in an apparent shooting during an attempted hijacking. Their untimely demise has left a void that reverberates not only within their families but throughout the entire Parow Valley Islamic community.

Chairperson the Parow Valley Islamic Association, Khalil Sungay, couldn’t hide his sorrow as he reflected on the loss. “Earlier this month, our entire Muslim ummah was thrown into complete disarray when we learned of the sad demise of our beloved Hafith Umar Majiet & Hafith Tawfeeq Cummings. As young men, they made an immense contribution within our communities. They were especially active and well-loved within the Parow Valley Islamic community,” he said, his voice filled with emotion.

Sungay continued to highlight the deep ties that bind these families. “Hafith Umar Majiet was the son of Shaykh Nabeel Majiet, who serves as the imam of the Parow Valley Islamic Association and also plays a pivotal role in the Medina Institute. As the Parow community, we extend our deepest sympathies to Shaykh Nabeel and the Cummings family,” Sungay expressed.

The impact of this tragedy is immeasurable, as Sungay noted, “The Muslim community of Parow, along with the parents, carries the weight of their loss deeply. We feel their absence profoundly, especially considering the potential they held. Statistically, between them, they could have produced approximately 700 hufaaths over their lifetime. Therefore, it is so difficult to quantify the brevity of this loss.”

Sungay acknowledged the profound effect that such a heinous act has on a community, saying, “The perpetrators touched a very raw nerve by committing this evil deed, robbing both the families and the Muslim community of a significant potential future legacy.”

Despite the pain, Sungay emphasized the importance of resilience and community unity. “We cannot question Allah’s decree, but we have reached a precipice with this tragic event. Allah works in mysterious ways, and we all have a choice in terms of how we respond and what we are going to do from here onward.”

Addressing the broader issues facing the community, Sungay pointed out, “Drugs, gangsterism, and criminal activity are destroying the very fabric of our society, and the authorities alone do not have the resources to combat this. It is time for each and every one of us to take back our city and our country. I am not advocating violence; perhaps we must win these people over with love and kindness.”

In conclusion, Sungay posed a critical question, “Where do we go from here? More of the same is not going to give us a different result. The height of insanity for us as a community is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result. It is time for the Ummah and the community to take a stand.”

As Hanover Park and the ummah mourns the loss of these two promising young lives, the call for unity, resilience, and a reevaluation of community values becomes ever more urgent.

VOC News

Photo: Supplied