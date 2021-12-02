Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
From the news desk

Part of N2 near George Airport closed due to sinkhole

The Garden Route District Municipality says a section of the R404 leading to the George Airport from the N2 has been closed due to a sinkhole. The municipality says the road will be closed as urgent repairs are underway.
Motorists travelling from Mossel Bay on the N2 are advised to take the Great Brak turnoff onto the R102 to access the the airport, or they can use the Pacaltsdorp/George Bridge to access the R102 .
Motorists travelling from Knysna on the N2 must also take the Pacaltsdorp/York Street offramp and use the R102. While the sinkhole on the road surface is small, officials say the hole underneath is quite massive and very dangerous to motorists.
Source; SABC

Wait a sec, saving restore vars.