Parties face tight deadline in race to form GNU

As the race to form a government continues, some political parties will be reporting back on their coalition talks on Monday. They have just over a week to constitute a government following the declaration of election results last Sunday.

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) National Executive Committee will receive a report back from its Coalition Task Team while the Democratic Alliance (DA) Federal Executive is expected to brief the party’s Federal Council on its coalition talks with the African National Congress (ANC). The party’s national spokesperson, Solly Malatsi, says they should know their position later on Monday.

“The party’s Federal Council which is the senior decision-making body of the DA in between congresses, will convene on Monday, where it will, among other things, be briefed by our negotiating team on the status of the negotiations between the ANC and other parties. To this end, there will then be a discussion by the Federal Council on those negotiations and we will hopefully have an update that we will be in a position to communicate following the conclusion of the Federal Council.”

Source: SABC News