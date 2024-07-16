Parts of Cape Town without water from 16 to 18 July

Share this article

The City’s Water and Sanitation Directorate will be doing planned work in the identified areas, which will result in water supply disruptions.

This critical maintenance work is done on our water supply infrastructure to benefit customers.

Residents in the affected areas are encouraged to take note of the work that will take place and prepare accordingly.

Zero-pressure tests (ZPT) and conditional assessments will be done on the water supply network in the following areas:

Thursday, 18 July 2024, from 09:00 until 17:00: Hout Bay – Valley Road, Longkloof Road, Boskykloof Road, Forest Hill, North Oaks Avenue, Chestnut Drive, Blackwood Drive and immediate surrounds will be affected.

Thursday, 18 July 2024, from 10:00 until 16:00: Vredekloof, Welgelee, Arauna, Morgenster, St Kilda, Marlborough Park, Brackenfell Industrial and Okavango Park.

Pressure management installations and operations

Zero-pressure testing and step-testing are part of the installation process for pressure management technology. Tests are done to see if any unmapped inflows need to be considered before installing smart pressure-reducing valves (PRVs).

In these affected areas, some residents may experience low water pressure, and some may have no water coming out of their taps for some time during this testing period. It is not possible to predict which areas or streets will experience disruptions.

Additional zone management investigations will be carried out to ensure that the zone management infrastructure is operating effectively and efficiently. Pressure fluctuations may be experienced, but will be minimised as far as possible.

This work forms part of the City’s Water Demand Management Strategy. Managing water pressure more effectively reduces the possibility of pipe bursts and water wastage.

Maintenance work, including pipe and valve installations, repairs and replacements

Residents need to please store enough water as a precautionary measure as this work will result in water supply disruption to these areas:

Heron Park, Blue Waters, Imhoffs Farm, Ocean View, Kommetjie, Scarborough, Masiphumelele

The water supply to parts of the Deep South will be shut off from 08:00 until 18:00 on Tuesday, 16 July 2024.

This will enable the maintenance team to safely replace a 400mm diameter valve on the main water supply pipeline and complete the connection of the newly installed pipeline to the existing water supply infrastructure.

Residents are kindly requested to store water in clean sealed containers in advance.

Loevenstein

The water supply to the area bounded by Jip De Jager Drive, Eksteen and Laurel Streets and the area South towards the N1 in Loevenstein, will be shut off from 09:00 until 18:00 on Wednesday, 17 July 2024 to enable the maintenance team to safely install a 160mm diameter control valve on the pipeline in Bosica Street. This will reduce the impacted areas in future shut-offs. Consumers are kindly requested to store enough water in clean sealed containers in advance.

Site C – Khayelitsha

The pressure-reducing valve (PRV) on the main water supply to Site C in Khayelitsha will be relocated to the new valve chamber from 10:00 until 17:00 on Thursday, 18 July 2024. This will result in the disruption of the water supply during this period. Residents are kindly requested to store water in clean sealed containers in advance. Water tankers will be made available to provide water for domestic use where required.

Part of Claremont

Two new connections will be made and two control valves will be installed on the main water supply in Main Road, Claremont from 09:00 until 18:00 on Thursday, 18 July 2024. It will result in the disruption of the water supply during this period to the area bounded by San Souci Street, the railway line, Stellenberg Avenue and Cavendish Street in Claremont. Some consumers may experience no water and others low water pressure. Consumers are kindly requested to store water in clean sealed containers in advance.

This work forms part of the Water and Sanitation Directorate’s proactive infrastructure maintenance and upgrade programme, which ensures the future continuity of water supply by addressing the issue of unaccounted-for water.

What residents need to know about larger-scale planned water supply disruptions:

Careful consideration has been given to the planning of this work to ensure it is being done at a time that is least disruptive to the water supply.

All sites where water and sanitation repairs and upgrades are conducted are deemed to be construction sites and, as such, are off-limits to members of the public.

Sometimes the maintenance work can be more complex than anticipated, which means the work could take longer.

For a short period after the supply has been restored, the water may be discoloured or look milky. This is because of trapped air in the pipes.

If left to stand in a glass, the appearance will become clear, like normal.

How residents are advised to prepare for planned water supply disruptions:

Store enough water in clean, sealed containers in advance for use during this period.

Keep your taps closed to prevent any water loss and/or damage when the water supply is restored.