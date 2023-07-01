Parts of SA shivering into the weekend as inclement, extreme weather continues

Share this article

Heavy rains, strong winds and rare weather phenomena have wreaked havoc across the country over the past two weeks.

Storms in the Western Cape more than a week ago led to uprooted trees, rockfalls, mudslides, rivers bursting their banks, and at least two deaths.

In KwaZulu-Natal this week, a tornado ripped through parts of Durban.

Eastern Cape residents have also been posting pictures of streets covered in snow.

Some parts are still being hit by inclement weather amid recovery operations.

And forecasts are ominous, with the South African Weather Service issuing a yellow level 2 warning for disruptive snow over the Drakensberg and the Eastern Cape, including the areas of Molteno, Barkly East, Matatiele, and Lady Grey.

A yellow level 1 warning has been issued for damaging winds in parts of KwaZulu-Natal, where seven fatalities were reported this week. The latest in a string of cold fronts is hitting the Western Cape from Thursday.