Passenger killed when two tandem paragliders collided in Cape Town was rugby coach Greig Oliver

Tributes are being shared for a UK-based rugby coach visiting Cape Town, Greig Oliver, who died when two tandem paragliders collided over Sea Point Promenade.

The NSRI’s Craig Lambinon said while one of the paragliders landed safely with the pilot and passenger unhurt, the other had deployed a reserve parachute before landing in the surf about 200 to 300 metres offshore of the promenade.

The sea rescue team, which was activated at about 4.30pm on Monday, found the pilot of the second paraglider was safely on the shore and only required treatment for minor injuries.

The tandem passenger, a 58-year-old man, was in the water, however. He was freed from paragliding gear and recovered onto rocks. “Despite extensive cardiopulmonary resuscitation efforts, he was sadly declared deceased by paramedics,” Lambinon said. “The body of the man was recovered to the shoreline and taken into the care of police and government health forensic pathology services.”

An inquest docket has been opened by police.

World Rugby shared its condolences at the death of the Munster Rugby elite performance officer. “As a player, Greig competed in the inaugural Rugby World Cup in 1987 for Scotland before establishing a reputation as a talented coach of up-and-coming talent with Ireland A, Ireland U20 between 2011-14, and more recently with Munster. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.”

Munster Rugby said Oliver was in South Africa with his wife Fiona to support their son Jack, an Ireland U20 scrumhalf. The Ireland U20 squad is playing in the World Rugby U20 Championship being hosted in the Western Cape.

“A former international scrumhalf, Greig played in two Rugby World Cups for Scotland. Following retirement, he held academy management and coaching roles with Scottish Borders and Edinburgh before moving to Ireland with his family in 2007.

“A proud Scotsman, Greig worked tirelessly on skill development and found great joy and pride in seeing players fulfil their potential. He was highly regarded,” the club said.

“A devoted family man, he was hugely proud of his children’s sporting achievements as Jack followed in his footsteps by pursuing a career in rugby while daughter Ciara excelled at Gaelic football.”

Munster Rugby CEO Ian Flanagan said: “We are all in a state of shock following Greig’s tragic passing. He was a great colleague and friend to so many and will be dearly missed across the Munster and Irish Rugby community. Greig made his presence felt each day, he was always there to provide a helping hand and was a hugely popular character with his lighthearted nature and sense of humour.”

Irish Rugby Football Union CEO Kevin Potts said news of his death was “an unspeakable tragedy,” adding “Greig was a hugely popular member of staff and played a key role in the development of many young players.”

World Rugby chair Bill Beaumont said: “All players at the World Rugby U20 Championship stand in solidarity with Jack, his teammates and the Oliver family and a moment’s silence will be observed across all of Tuesday’s matches as a mark of respect. We have also offered our full support to the Ireland team in South Africa.”

Source: TimesLIVE