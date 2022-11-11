Pathologist denies ‘fall’ killed Imam Haron during day 5 of inquest

As day five of the inquest into the death of Imam Abdullah Haron gets underway at the Cape High Court, Forensic Pathologist Dr Segaran Ramalu Naidu took to the stand to dispute the original cause of death purported by the apartheid’s state security was indeed false. According to Dr Naidu, there was no account of an investigating officer at the time. Among other obvious irregularities, the injuries to the body of Imam Haron did not correspond to the allegations of a fall. The injuries are ‘characteristic of a sustained physical assault and in turn his death was likely caused by combination of severe systemic physiological stresses resulting from the injuries with pre-existing coronary artery disease’.
Speaking to VOC News at the court earlier today, daughter of the late Imam, Shamila Shamis commented on the findings of Dr Naidu.
“Dr Naidu was concerned that the doctors that were there at the time did not give factual evidence of the Imam. So, we wonder if facts were made up or if the doctors acted under the pressure of the security police. Dr Naidu also questioned the three days that remain unaccounted for which preceded the imam’s regression of health. It’s quite traumatic to think that the last few days were terrible,” explained Shamis.
According to his autopsy, Imam had 27 bruises and a fractured rib. Imam’s body was found in a fetal position which speaks to the pain experienced during his final hours. Moreover, yesterday saw an exceptionally emotional day for the children of the late Imam as they presented their testimonies.
According to son, Dr Muhammed Haron, on the rare occasion that they would share words during his father’s 123 days of detention, the Imam would deflect their worry and assure them he was doing okay. He would instead ask about rugby fixtures and inquire about the health of other family members. Both siblings, Shamila and Muhammed, spoke highly of their father, referring to him as a jovial man who treated the prince and pauper with the same respect, and ultimately, a man who was selfless enough to sacrifice himself for the greater good.
VOC