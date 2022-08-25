Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

Patient influx from neighbouring countries raised at Sadc, says health department

Local, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
         

SA does have backlogs due to an unpredictably high number of undocumented migrants from neighbouring countries seeking healthcare in the country, says the health department.

“This issue is one of the subjects that are discussed during bilateral and multilateral meetings at Sadc level [Southern African Development Community] in order to find a long lasting solution,” the department said in a statement.

The department was responding to Limpopo health MEC Phophi Ramathuba’s rant at a patient from Zimbabwe admitted to a hospital in Bela Bela. She was filmed telling the patient migrants are to blame for her department’s stretched budget.

Limpopo is one of the provinces affected by patients from outside the country coming to SA for treatment, it confirmed.

“Despite these challenges, the healthcare workers must ensure that they maintain high moral obligation and standards in their work in line with the Hippocratic Oath, together with the National Health Act and the Refugee Act,” said the department.

Acting health minister Angie Motshekga has instructed the department to gather all necessary information on the incident to provide a full report to health minister Dr Joe Phaahla when he returns from a trip out of the country.

Source: TimesLIVE


Share this article
         
Download our free app
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: Unknown
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2022 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.