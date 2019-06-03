Patients left stranded after arson attack on C Town clinic

Thousands of patients have been left in limbo after an arson attack led to the total shutdown of a clinic at Nomzamo in the Strand, near Cape Town.

The main clinic and the outside buildings were destroyed in the fire on Friday morning.

The City of Cape Town’s Mayoral Committee Member for Community Safety and Health, Zahid Badroodien, says the clinic sees about 500 patients per day with a register of about 5000 who are on HIV treatment.

“The continuity of care is a major concern for us as the City of Cape Town. So we’ve even engaged with the provincial health department and a number of NGO’s since Friday to consider how we’re going to be able to mitigate the effects on the community that feel the results of this arson attack so very tangibly.”



