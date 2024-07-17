Paul Kagame poised for fourth term with overwhelming victory in Rwandan election

Share this article

By Ragheema Mclean

Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame is poised for a fourth term in office, with provisional results indicating he has secured more than 99 percent of the vote, as reported by electoral authorities.

The 66-year-old has maintained power since the end of Rwanda’s genocide in 1994, running virtually unopposed in this election due to the exclusion of stronger critics.

Speaking on VOC’s PM Drive show, expert in African politics Dr. Samuel Igba said the results are indicating that Kagame will win this election by a landslide.

“It seems that he will be re-elected, it’s our idea of what democracy is, focusing too much on liberal democracies and ignoring what has worked for Rwanda. We must not try to box countries into that is ideal of a democracy – if he has kept the country in place for over 20 years why should eyebrows be raised on his reappointment?”

Dr. Igba further highlighted the importance of stability and continuity in Rwanda, particularly given the country’s economic progress under Kagame’s leadership.

“Especially if the country is doing well and if the economy is doing well. We don’t know what would happen if Kagame isn’t president anymore. The people have voted for him to be president because he has been doing well and keeping the country from returning to genocide. If he is removed, we won’t know what would happen to that country.”

Meanwhile, the Rwandan election took place amid heightened fears of insecurity in Africa’s Great Lakes region. Rebels known as M23 are currently fighting Congolese forces in a remote area of neighboring eastern Congo.

A recent United Nations report stated that that between 3,000 and 4,000 Rwandan forces are fighting alongside M23. The U.S. government has described the group as being backed by Rwanda, while Rwanda accuses Congo’s military of recruiting fighters involved in the 1994 genocide.

Commenting on how this conflict will impact Kagame’s reappointment Dr. Igba stated:

“Then there’s the M23 issue with the DRC and the tension it has had on the DRC. Kagame has been trying to help this as well as he can. This is leading to more tension. The conflict can spill over across the region, and we are likely to see sanctions on Rwanda from the international community. It’s an advantage for him to stay in power.”

Final results of the Rwandan election are expected by 27 July, although they may be released sooner.

