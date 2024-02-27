Peanut butter manufacturers called to test their products

Share this article

The National Consumer Commission (NCC) is calling on all manufacturers of peanut butter to start testing their products. Earlier this month, Pick n Pay recalled their No-Name and Eden All Natural peanut butter from its stores, which had elevated levels of aflatoxin which may cause harm to humans.

Woolworths also recalled their peanut butter dairy product recently.

The Head of Complaints and Investigations at the commission, Prudence Moilwa says they suspect something went wrong in the manufacturing of peanut butter. She says they are investigating this further.

“Currently we are conducting investigations against the house of natural butters which is the main supplier that has been supplying all these peanut butters, both to Pick n Pay and Dis-Chem, and other suppliers that have supplied on this product eventually to Woolies. So, the reason why we want everybody to test is just the way that the overlap in the supply chains of certain suppliers and manufactures and retailers, where we think that there is a possibility that we cannot go after a particular manufacturer.”

Source: SABC News