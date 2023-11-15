Petrol and diesel prices expected to decrease this December

Share this article

By Ragheema Mclean

According to the latest data from the Central Energy Fund, South African motorists could see a significant reduction in fuel prices this festive season.

Early indicators suggest that diesel users are particularly poised for a notable decrease, suggesting a drop of around R1.80 per litre. Petrol prices are showing an over-recovery (indicating a price cut) of between R1.23 and R1.27 per litre.

However, the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy will announce the official petrol and diesel price adjustments on Monday, 2 December before it will come into effect on Wednesday, 4 December.

Speaking on the VOC Breakfast show on Wednesday, Automobile Associations (AA) spokesperson Layton Beard explained that there are several factors influencing the impending fuel decrease.

“From the data that we see at the moment, fuel prices are going to decrease across the board,” Beard asserted.

Primarily, the stabilisation of oil prices stands as a significant contributing factor, presenting a notably advantageous situation for South Africans, he noted.

“With both favourable supply levels and stable production, the oil market has contributed to this foreseeable decrease.”

Furthermore, he noted that the strengthening performance of the rand against the US dollar, is a key benchmark for the economy and augments this positive outlook.

Preparing your vehicles for the festive season

As the festive season looms vehicle owners are encouraged to prepare their cars to avoid last-minute rushes, especially those who are planning any end-of-year trips.

Beard urged motorists to make sure their vehicle service appointments are booked in advance to avoid disappointment when centres are fully booked.

“Make sure your vehicles are in good condition.” “Book a service appointment now to avoid the rush.” “Check your tyres, check your windscreen.”

He strongly advised individuals gearing up for any holiday road trips to prioritize their mental well-being.

“Embarking on a long journey requires a clear state of mind. Get ample rest before driving and acknowledge that you’ll be sharing the road with numerous users. Maintaining a positive mindset is essential.”

