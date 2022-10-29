Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
From the news desk

Petrol and Diesel prices to increase in November

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy has published the latest fuel adjustments for November 2022, showing a big jump in prices for both petrol and diesel.

The changes will be implemented on Wednesday, 2 November.

Prices will be adjusted as follows:

Fuel Price change
Petrol 93 increase of 51 cents per litre
Petrol 95 increase of 51 cents per litre
Diesel 0.05% increase of 143 cents per litre
Diesel 0.005% increase of 144 cents per litre
Illuminating Paraffin (wholesale) increase of 77 cents per litre
LPGAS decrease of 98 cents per kilogram

The average international product prices for Petrol, Diesel and Illuminating Paraffin decreased during the period under review.

The rand depreciated against the US dollar during the period under review, on average, when compared to the previous period. The average rand/US dollar exchange rate for the period 30 September to 27 October 2022 was 18.1099 compared to 17.5547 during the previous period.

This led to a higher contribution to the Basic Fuel Prices on petrol, diesel and illuminating paraffin by 37.55 c/l, 51.43 c/l and 48.02 c/l, respectively.

The combined cumulative petrol and diesel Slate balances at the end of September 2022 amounted to a negative balance of R8.120 billion. In line with the provisions of the Self-Adjusting Slate Levy Mechanism, a Slate Levy of 70.14 c/l (decrease of 13.14 c/l) has been implemented into the price structures of petrol and diesel with effect from 02 November 2022.

Source : www.businesstech.co.za

Photo VOCfm

 


