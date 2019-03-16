Petrol bomb thrown at Cape Town MyCiTi bus

The City of Cape Town has urged the police to track down the people who stoned and then tried to petrol bomb a MyCiTi bus in Dunoon on Thursday night.

“The South African Police Service (SAPS) is investigating the incident, and the outcome will hopefully shed some light on the motives,” said Felicity Purchase, the city’s mayoral committee member for Transport.

The petrol bomb apparently failed, but the front windscreen and two side windows of the bus were smashed.

Nobody was injured.

“[T]he attacks on Cape Town’s public transport services are of great concern and should be condemned by all,” said Purchase.

She said each attack on any form of public transport impacts commuters, those providing the transport, and ratepayers who must fund repairs to damages.

“We have thousands of commuters who rely on public transport to get to work and school. They get up before dawn and get home late because of the long distances they have to travel and the delays that are often as a result of attacks, sabotage, and theft.”

Case opened

The attack was at around 20:50 in Potsdam road, close to the Stables depot in Dunoon, a suburb on the edges of the N7 near Table View.

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said a case of malicious damage to property is being investigated.

He did not respond to follow up questions regarding clarity on a loud explosion seemingly coming from the N7 area at 11:45, and claims on social media that a construction vehicle or petrol tanker was petrol bombed.

He was only aware of the MyCiTi incident.

The City is currently upgrading taxi rank facilities in the Dunoon area.

A strike by some bus drivers in 2018 over their working conditions eventually fizzled out and bus services resumed with not all of the old staffers rehired.

(Source: News24)

