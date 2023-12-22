Petrol price decrease on the cards for 2024

Share this article

By Ragheema Mclean

The price of fuel has significantly impacted inflation in South Africa over the past two years. However, data from the Central Energy Fund show that South African motorists can expect some good news and relief at the pumps in 2024.

Early predictions suggest fuel prices should, on average, be lower in the first three months of 2024 compared to the current quarter of 2023.

Currently, petrol prices are showing an over-recovery of between 53 cents and 67 cents per litre, while diesel is showing a bigger cut of between R1.18 and R1.25 per litre.

If these over-recoveries persist until the end of the month, motorists will catch a much-needed break when they get back to work in the new year.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast, The Automobile Associations Eleanor Mavimbela said there are several variables that play a part in how SA determines the final prices at the beginning of every month.

“It looks like we are going to kick off 2024 with some good news!” “As with every year the fuel prices do decrease at the beginning of the year but subsequently to some increases when we start going into March and April,” she said.

The expected changes are as follows:

Petrol 93: decrease of 53 cents per litre

Petrol 95: decrease of 67 cents per litre

Diesel 0.05% (wholesale): decrease of R1,18 cents per litre

Diesel 0.005% (wholesale): decrease of R1,25 cents per litre

Illuminating paraffin: decrease of R1,19 cents per litre

However, the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) determines these adjustments, considering various factors, and will announce the official petrol and diesel price at the end of the month.

Meanwhile, she said that while government hasn’t increased the fuel price levy over the past two years, they are still hopeful that it would remain unchanged next year when the Minister of Finance tables his budget.

“We are hoping that they will come up with a solution that will assist consumers in terms of fuel prices and that we at least get to see prices below the R20 mark,” she said.

VOC News

Photo: Pexels