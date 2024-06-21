Petrol prices expected to decrease next month

Share this article

By Loushe Jordaan Gilbert

Motorists can expect some reprieve as petrol prices are predicted to decrease in July.

The Automobile Association (AA) said unaudited data from the Central Energy Fund (CEF) is indicating a decrease in prices for all fuels in July, with ULP93 showing the biggest decrease.

According to AA spokesperson Eleanor Mavimbela said this may change ahead of the official adjustment by the department of mineral resources and energy at the end of the month.

“Based on the current data, ULP95 is showing a decrease of around R1.10 cents per litre, while ULP93 is indicating a decrease of around R1.15 cents per litre. Diesel is again edging towards a decrease of 55cents per litre and illuminating paraffin is showing a decrease of around 45 cents per litre. These decreases, however, will not move the prices of fuel to lower prices seen at the beginning of the year,” she said.

Mavimbela further said the numbers are more reflective of the way the fuel prices are likely to move when they are adjusted for July. Currently, the trajectory indicates that all fuels will be cheaper in July.

Fuel prices for July are expected to be adjusted on 3 July, the first Wednesday of the new month.