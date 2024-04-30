Petrol Prices Set to Rise Again in May

Share this article

By Ragheema Mclean

Motorists in South Africa will face yet another increase in petrol prices starting Wednesday, 1 May, as announced by the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy.

The latest adjustments show a hike of 37 cents per litre for petrol, while diesel will see relief with a decrease of 30-36 cents per litre, and illuminating paraffin will drop by 19 cents per litre.

Elenor Mavimbela, spokesperson for the Automobile Association (AA) said that the price hikes are primarily due to fluctuating international product prices, which have pushed oil prices up.

She emphasized that the rand-to-US dollar exchange rate, geopolitical conflicts in Europe and the Middle East, and global market demand also play significant roles in fuel price fluctuations.

Mavimbela expressed concern over the cumulative increase in petrol prices, noting that the price of both grades of petrol has now exceeded R25 per litre.

“This means that if you go to the petrol station with R100, you won’t be getting 4 litres of petrol anymore.”

She encouraged consumers to explore alternative ways to save on fuel costs efficiently.

Commenting on calls for the government to decrease the general fuel levy, Mavimbela warned that any reduction in this levy could lead to the government seeking alternative revenue sources. This could potentially result in increased taxes in other areas.

Mavimbela said the organization has suggested a review of the fuel price structure to identify possible eliminations of line items that could make fuel prices more sustainable and lower in the long term.

VOC News

